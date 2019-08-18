Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 6.43 N/A -9.39 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.18. From a competition point of view, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -82.78% for Novavax Inc. with consensus price target of $1.35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.