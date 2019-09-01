Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 202.92 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, with potential downside of -77.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.