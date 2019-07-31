Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 16 3.54 N/A -0.47 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.64 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -68.68% for Novavax Inc. with average target price of $1.35. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 866.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.