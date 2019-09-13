Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 6.87 N/A -9.39 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.11 N/A -3.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Novavax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -26.62% at a $4.19 average target price. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 average target price and a 1.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novavax Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 85.61%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.