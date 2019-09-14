Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.87 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novavax Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -33.70% for Novavax Inc. with consensus price target of $4.19. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -7.75% and its consensus price target is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.