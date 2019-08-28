Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 5.17 N/A -9.39 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.18. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novavax Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, with potential downside of -78.57%. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 43.63%. The results provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Novavax Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.