Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 20 4.21 N/A -0.47 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, with potential downside of -73.68%. On the other hand, Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 0.67% and its consensus price target is $25.58. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nightstar Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Novavax Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.