Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 8.12 N/A -9.39 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 248.59 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Novavax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Novavax Inc. is $4.19, with potential downside of -41.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.