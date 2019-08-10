Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Its Competitors results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Novavax Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Novavax Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.30% -75.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Novavax Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Novavax Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Novavax Inc. currently has an average price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential downside of -67.47%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. Novavax Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Novavax Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Novavax Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Novavax Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Novavax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Novavax Inc.’s competitors beat Novavax Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.