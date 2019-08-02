Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 16 3.54 N/A -9.39 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and IMV Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.35, and a -68.68% downside potential. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 316.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Competitively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IMV Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.