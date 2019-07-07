Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 20 4.21 N/A -0.47 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 538.87 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $1.35, and a -73.68% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.42% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 17.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.