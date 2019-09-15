Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

We are contrasting Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $4.19, with potential downside of -33.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 1.6% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.