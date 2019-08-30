Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 11 7.00 N/A -9.39 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.74 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novavax Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -78.23% for Novavax Inc. with consensus target price of $1.35. On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 51.57% and its consensus target price is $85. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 59.8% respectively. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.