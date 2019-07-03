Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 21 4.17 N/A -0.47 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.77 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novavax Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -73.43%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average price target and a 6.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares and 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.