Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 180.54 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -77.39% at a $1.35 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 46.5%. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.