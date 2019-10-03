Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Both Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 153.73M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Novavax Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,752,313,794.62% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

Novavax Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Novavax Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 175.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 17.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.