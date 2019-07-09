Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 20 4.08 N/A -0.47 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novavax Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novavax Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -72.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novavax Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 34.42% and 36.3% respectively. About 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year AC Immune SA has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.