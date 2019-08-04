Reviewing Novanta Inc. (NOVT)’s and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s results

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta Inc. 82 4.49 N/A 1.39 60.32 MTS Systems Corporation 55 1.24 N/A 1.00 57.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novanta Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation. MTS Systems Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Novanta Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Novanta Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MTS Systems Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novanta Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Novanta Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MTS Systems Corporation has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novanta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novanta Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Novanta Inc.’s upside potential is 1.41% at a $81 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novanta Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 99.15%. 0.8% are Novanta Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of MTS Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48% MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58%

For the past year Novanta Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MTS Systems Corporation.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats MTS Systems Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.