Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

We are contrasting Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.22 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Zosano Pharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novan Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 280.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 30.8%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.