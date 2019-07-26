Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.66 N/A -0.50 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novan Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novan Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 79.31% and its average price target is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 13.5%. 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Novan Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.