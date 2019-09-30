Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 699,917,332.60% 0% -49.7% Vericel Corporation 226,793,378.30% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 60.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 89%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Novan Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.