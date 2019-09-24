Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.41 N/A -0.56 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 131.04 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novan Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 100.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.