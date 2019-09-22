Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Novan Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 60.3% respectively. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.