Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

This is a contrast between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.64 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novan Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 208.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 67.47% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.