Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.22 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novan Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Recro Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novan Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -29.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.