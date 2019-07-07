Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is a contrast between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.87 N/A -0.50 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novan Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 160.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 52%. Insiders held roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.