Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.59 N/A -0.50 0.00 Novavax Inc. 20 4.08 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Novan Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -72.84% and its consensus price target is $1.35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.42% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novavax Inc. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.