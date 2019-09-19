Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Novan Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 21.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.