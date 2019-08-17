Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Novan Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).