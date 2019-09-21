Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.