Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.54 N/A -0.50 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novan Inc. and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novan Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 215.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.