Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 1 10.94 N/A -0.50 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 11.10 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 105.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.