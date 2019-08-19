Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Novan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 4.8%. Insiders held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.