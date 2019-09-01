Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novan Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 230.57% and its average target price is $19.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 88.51% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.