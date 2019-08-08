Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novan Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 118.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 81.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.