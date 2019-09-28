Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novan Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 179,153,094.46% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 239.62% and its average price target is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.