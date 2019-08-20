Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.43 N/A -0.56 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 25.70 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novan Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 413.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 98.7% respectively. Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.