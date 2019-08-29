Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.52 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.