Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.46 N/A -0.50 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 564.31 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novan Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 45.07%. Insiders owned roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.