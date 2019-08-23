Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.31 N/A -0.56 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 20.95 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 243.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.