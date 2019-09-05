Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.58 N/A -0.56 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Novan Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 462.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0.75%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.