Reviewing Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.23 N/A -0.56 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novan Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novan Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.