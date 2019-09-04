Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s -0.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average price target of $6.67, with potential upside of 722.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.