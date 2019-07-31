Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.49 N/A -0.39 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 85.9%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.