Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.82 N/A -0.39 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.63 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 2.5% respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.87%. Comparatively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.