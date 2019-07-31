Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

We are contrasting NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.49 N/A -0.39 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 26304.14 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.