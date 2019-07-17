Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -0.39 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 38.06% and its consensus target price is $21.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 66.7%. About 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.