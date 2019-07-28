Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 50.2%. About 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.