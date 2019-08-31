Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta, while its volatility is 349.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 1.1%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 55.2%. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.