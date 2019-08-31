Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Its Competitors results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.40% -83.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 4.49. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.